Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Cosplay Summons Our Fave Elf

At last, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is getting the due its deserves. The series made its debut in print four years ago, and now all eyes are on its anime. Madhouse put the fantasy series center stage with its 2023 launch, and it is now earning hype as Anime of the Year. All of this attention has turned our fave mage Frieren into an icon, and one cosplayer is going viral after bringing the heroine to life.

As you can see below, the work comes courtesy of KleinerPixel on Instagram. The cosplayer has done plenty of anime looks in the past, but their recent take on Frieren is blowing up online. After all, the cosplay not only nails the mage's look from the anime, but it shows Frieren rocking out to a viral anime theme song.

The video finds Frieren dancing to the viral theme song for Mashle: Magic and Muscles season two, and she does it with style. There are no mimics around to get in the mage's way, thank the heavens. Those pesky monsters definitely know how to sneak up on Frieren...

If you are not familiar with all things Frieren, you can meet the mage yourself easily enough. Her manga is ongoing in Weekly Shonen Sunday, and as for the anime, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is streaming season one in full. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure..."

