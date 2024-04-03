Why Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Is Anime of the Year Material

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is definitely anime of the year material, and it's going to be one fans will definitely need to remember when 2024 comes to an end. This year is an especially stacked one in terms of major anime releases with not only some blockbuster franchises making their anime debuts, but several franchises are returning for new episodes this year. There's going to be a lot of competition for the best of the year when it's all said and done for 2024, but Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is going to be a big standout regardless.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End kicked off its run last Fall, and while it already had some big moments following its several episode premiere, the second half of the series that aired as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule is what helps take it all over the top. It takes what was set from the first half, and multiples it with even more impressive animation, quiet character moments, and the promise of a much larger world full of adventure to come in the original manga series.

(Photo: Madhouse)

Why Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Is So Great

Like many anime produced by teams at Studio Madhouse, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is finely detailed from top to bottom. This means that everything from the smallest moments (such as two characters sharing a dance in a relatively low stakes moment) to the massive (such as a huge magical fight between Frieren and her equally as powerful clone) is treated with such a level of care that will be unmatched by anything we'll see this year. This anime impresses with a character putting on a coat, and we just won't get that anywhere else.

Beyond its visual presentation, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End also tells a compelling story. The second half of the season introduces a whole wave of new characters with its First Class Mage Exam arc, and any other series would be crushed by the weight of having to juggle so many new faces. But here each one is presented with their own unique desires and characteristics that fans instantly fell in love with (such as with Ubel, who has been a viral hit since her introduction). Yet, the anime remembers that it's not entirely about them.

These characters, while important, are also just people that Frieren and the others meet on their journey. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is about what happens after the traditional fantasy story's ending, and reveals that to truly live one's life means to really absorb the little moments. It's absolutely sold by the time the anime comes to an end, and even if there is no future plans for it, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ends with such a strong message that its impact is going to be felt all year.

