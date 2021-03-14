Fruits Basket Casts Akito's Parents for Season 3

✖

Fruits Basket has cast the voices for Akito Soma's parents for the third and final season! The reboot anime adaptation for Natsuki Takaya's classic romance series kicked off with the promise that this new adaptation would be far more closely adapting the material from the original Fruits Basket manga. This means we're seeing events and characters from later events in the series animated for the first real time, and that includes some major moments from the final additions to the Soma family making their full debut in the third and final season of the reboot anime series.

Fruits Basket's third and final season, officially titled Fruits Basket: The Final, will be making its premiere next month as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule, and with its debut so close now the series has officially unveiled the character designs and voices behind Ren and Akira Soma, Akito's parents and one of the final major hurdles of the series as a whole:

Ren Soma will be voiced by Ai Orikasa (Tenchi Muyo!) in the original Japanese release, and Funimation has confirmed Katelynn Barr will be the voice behind the character in the English dub release of the final season. Akira Soma will be voiced by Akira Ishida (Neon Genesis Evangelion) in the Japanese language release, and Chad Cline will be returning from the dub of that first Fruits Basket adaptation as the English dub voice for the character once more.

The first two seasons of the Fruits Basket reboot had been a big hit with fans, and soon they'll finally be able to see the series' official ending fully animated after all these years of waiting! What do you think? Excited to see Fruits Basket come to an end? How are you liking the new anime so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!