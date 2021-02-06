Fruits Basket Creator Shares Excitement for Anime's Final Season

✖

Fruits Basket is an anime franchise that has one of the strangest premises in a sea of strange premises, as the Souma Clan deals with a unique curse on their family that has them transforming into animals if they are touched by a member of the opposite sex, and the creator of the franchise, Natsuki Takaya, recently sat down for an interview to discuss the final season of the long-running series. Though the manga's story originally ended in 2006, the latest anime interpretation is closing its doors with the second season that followed the story of the Souma family!

Funimation recently had the opportunity to sit down with Fruits Basket creator, Natsuki Takaya, as the mangaka expressed her excitement for the fan response to the series as well as her admiration for the cast and crew that helped put together this brand new animated take on the bizarre franchise:

"After two seasons, the Fruits Basket anime is about to enter its final chapter. I just… Wow. This must have been ton of work for the staff. I have personal experience with the pressure to keep running, and with what it feels like to encounter all sorts of difficulties along the way, so I’m just full of gratitude and appreciation for everyone involved in the production.

And to all of you readers and viewers, I’ll be honored if you stick with these characters and see which path each of them lands on in the end—as well as where those paths lead. I hope you’ll enjoy all the final season to the very end."

Though this might be the conclusion of the initial story offering for the Fruits Basket series, there definitely is the possibility of the franchise returning with a new anime series, as Takaya returned to the world of the Souma Clan via the sequel story of Fruits Basket Another. On top of this, Takaya created a side story to the franchise in Fruits Basket: Three Musketeers Arc, which took the opportunity to dive into events that were taking place during the final chapters of the original series. Needless to say, there is plenty of material for Fruits Basket to pull from if it decides to continue in the world of anime following the conclusion for its "opening salvo".

