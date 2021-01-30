Fruits Basket Reveals Release Window and Key Visual for Final Season

✖

Fruits Basket has revealed the release window and first key visual for the third and final season! Although it seems to be happening with pretty much every classic anime or manga project these days, Fruits Basket fans were definitely surprised when it was announced that Natsuki Takaya's original manga series would be getting a chance at new anime life with a rebooted adaptation. This new adaptation has been taking on Takaya's complete series as it was originally written, and now this reboot anime will be heading into its third and final season later this year.

Announced following the end of the second season last year, Fruits Basket: The Final was confirmed to be the third and final season of the new series premiering this year. With the latest update for the new episodes, it has been confirmed that Fruits Basket will be returning with its final slate of episodes this April. Giving us some idea of what to expect is a new key visual for the third season featuring Tohru and Akito, and you can check it out below:

As part of Funimation's announcement, original series creator Natsuki Takaya shared a special message heading into Fruits Basket's third and final season, "After two seasons, the Fruits Basket anime is about to enter its final chapter," Takaya began. "I just… Wow. This must have been ton of work for the staff. I have personal experience with the pressure to keep running, and with what it feels like to encounter all sorts of difficulties along the way, so I’m just full of gratitude and appreciation for everyone involved in the production.

And to all of you readers and viewers, I'll be honored if you stick with these characters and see which path each of them lands on in the end—as well as where those paths lead. I hope you'll enjoy all the final season to the very end."