Fruits Basket Season 3 Confirms Release Date with New Poster

✖

Fruits Basket has set the release date for its third and final season with a new poster! You might have noticed how in recent years that many anime projects have returned with brand new adaptations. One leading this trend was a new take on Natsuki Takaya's Fruits Basket, which set out to be a much more faithful anime to the complete series rather than the first one that had its own original ending 20 years ago. This new series has already accomplished this by running much longer than that first adaptation, and now this new reboot will soon come to an end.

Fruits Basket is gearing up for its third and final season, officially known as Fruits Basket: The Final. After confirming it was in the works shortly after the second season came to an end, and narrowing its release to Spring 2021, Fruits Basket has now confirmed its third and final season will be premiering on April 5th in Japan. To celebrate the announcement, Fruits Basket: The Final has released a new poster that you can check out below from its official Twitter account:

The details behind the next slate of opening and ending themes have been revealed as well with WARPs UP performing the opening theme, "Pleasure," and GENIC performing the new ending theme, "Haru Urarara." Series creator Takaya is still serving as the creative supervisor behind this new series, and recently shared a statement about her excitement for the final season's premiere.

Funimation will be streaming the English dub for the new season sometime after its initial debut, and you can currently find the first two streaming with them as well. But what do you think of this newest look at Fruits Basket: The Final? Are you excited for its April premiere? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!