‘Fruits Basket’ Remake Reveals New Key Visual

Fans of Natsuki Takaya’s Fruits Basket received some shocking news last year when the series announced that it was coming back with a brand new spin sometime this year. Not only will the remake more closely adapt the original manga, but the new production features a new cast and staff as well.

The new remake comes with a brand new facelift for the series, and a new visual for the series reveals a bit more of what the new character design will look like. You can check it out below.

While the first few trailers and visuals for the new series have not given fans a close enough look at the new character designs from designer Masaru Shindo, this new visual reveals that the new anime will properly capture the look of the famous series. Although it’s a more high definition look, Tohru Honda’s new design is thankfully nostalgic and warm. The full series will undoubtedly be a good looking affair overall.

Scheduled for a release in April 2019, the series will feature an all-new staff and cast. With executive supervision from series creator Natsuki Takaya (who has given her approval for the new series), the new series will adapt the original manga more closely unlike the first 26 episode anime adaptation produced by Studio Deen a while back. Directed by Yoshihide Ibata for TMS Entertainment, the series will feature Taku Kishimoto as series writer, and Masaru Shindo as character designer.

Funimation has licensed the series for a release outside of Japan, so keep an eye on FunimationNow when the series fully debuts. The confirmed cast for the series currently includes Manaka Iwami as Tohru Honda, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Yuki Sohma, Yuma Uchida as Kyo Sohma, Yuichi Nakamura as Shigure Sohma, Atsumi Tanezaki as Arisa Uotani, and Satomi Sato as Saki Hanajima.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.