Fruits Basket Season 2 Debuts First Trailer

While reboots generally get a bad rap among fans, one that had been received surprisingly well was the recent remake for Natsuki Takaya’s Fruits Basket. A second attempt at an anime adaptation first released over 18 years ago, the first season of this new series already proved to fans that it’s both going to be more faithful to the original manga and a gorgeous new take on the series. A second season was thankfully confirmed shortly after the first had wrapped, and the best part of this new season is seeing many of the manga’s moments get animated for the first time.

Funimation recently shared the first trailer for Fruits Basket Season 2, and it’s brief but packed to the brim with promise. Highlighting characters and stories that dive pretty deep into their emotions, even with some glimpses at never before seen manga scenes, Season 2 is definitely going to be one to look out for when it premieres sometime next year.

Two new characters already confirmed for the second season, who will be making their anime debut for the first time ever, are Kakeru Manabe and Machi Kuragi. Takuya Eguchi will be performing for Kakeru Manabe in the original Japanese release, and Aaron Dismuke has been announced as the voice for the character in Funimation’s English dub release. As for Machi Kuragi, Ai Kakuma will be the voice of her in Japanese and Caitlin Glass (who also serves as the ADR director for the series) will be providing her voice in the dub release.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series was first picked up for an anime adaptation in 2001 produced by Studio DEEN, and ran for 26 episodes. This anime eventually went on to explore its own stories and had an original ending. One of the main goals of this new series is to more closely adapt Takaya’s original work, and Takaya has even signed on as a creative supervisor for the new anime.

You can currently find Season One of the new series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation describes the new Fruits Basket anime as such, “Tohru Honda thought her life was headed for misfortune when a family tragedy left her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac!”