Fruits Basket Shares Sneak-Peek at Season 3

✖

Fruits Basket is set to unveil its final season next month, giving the Soma Clan their final curtain call with season three, and the popular anime franchise has given fans a new look into the upcoming episodes prior to its much-anticipated release this March. As the second season ended on quite the cliffhanger, it's to be expected that fans are more than a little anxious to see how the anime takes a bow in these last episodes.

The Official Twitter Account for Fruits Basket shared a trailer for season three, as the anime franchise also hints at an event set up for fans of the popular series as ticket sales have begun:

The creator of the series, Natsuki Takaya, had this to say about the final season of the series that stuck far closer to the storyline of the source material than the previous anime entries that had come before it:

"After two seasons, the Fruits Basket anime is about to enter its final chapter. I just… Wow. This must have been ton of work for the staff. I have personal experience with the pressure to keep running, and with what it feels like to encounter all sorts of difficulties along the way, so I’m just full of gratitude and appreciation for everyone involved in the production. And to all of you readers and viewers, I’ll be honored if you stick with these characters and see which path each of them lands on in the end—as well as where those paths lead. I hope you’ll enjoy all the final season to the very end."

Are you hyped for the final season of Fruits Basket? What are your predictions for the final tales of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soma Family.