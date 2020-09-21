Fruits Basket Announces Third and Final Season for 2021

Following the airing of the second season's final episode, Fruits Basket announced it will be returning for a third and final season next year! When the news first broke that Natsuki Takaya's Fruits Basket manga will be returning for a brand new anime adapting far more closely to the original manga series than the first release from nearly 20 years ago, one of the biggest reasons to look forward to it was the idea that we would finally get the complete story as originally told by Takaya in anime form. Now that complete story is almost here with this third season.

To celebrate the second season coming to an end and third being announced for next year, Fruits Basket's official Twitter account shared a gorgeous spread of images that we're finally going to see animated in the final season of the reboot next year. You can check it out below:

The reboot anime series has been a huge success with fans, and that's especially true of the second season as it finally brought life to many of the fan favorite characters from the manga that never made it to the original Studio DEEN anime adaptation from years ago. While there is no concrete release date for this final season as of yet, it's pretty funny to see that the new anime will close out 20 years after the original anime premiered.

Can you believe Fruits Basket will finally get its full and complete story told in anime? Are you excited to see how the anime brings it all to an end with the third season next year? What moments are you most excited to see finally brought to life?