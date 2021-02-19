Full Metal Alchemist Reveals "A New Beginning"

✖

Fullmetal Alchemist might have ended its latest anime series, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, years ago but the world of the Elric brothers is set to return via a light novel that is set to release later this year thanks to Viz Media, as the company announced earlier. Following Edward and Alphonse's earlier adventures that have them cross paths with Winfrey once again as they attempt to locate Scar, one of the antagonists of the original series, the novel first arrived in 2007 and was actually the sixth light novel in the series that had yet to be released in North America.

There have yet to be any announcements regarding the anime returning to the world of alchemy that put the Elric brothers on the map within the medium of anime, but it's clear there is still a definite fanbase who are looking to revisit the adventures of these sibling State Alchemists. With two anime series under its name, the series first landed as a manga in 2001, with the first anime series shortly following in 2003. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood took a shot at retelling the story of the Elric brothers as they attempted to fix the problem they had created by using alchemy in a bid to bring their mother back to life and thus altering their physical bodies forever.

Viz Media announced that the sixth light novel for Full Metal Alchemist, A New Beginning, would be released this fall, telling a new story of the Elric brothers that adds more levity to the franchise which was definitely known for some of its darker moments that fans still discuss to this day:

Announcement: Fullmetal Alchemist: A New Beginning is available Fall 2021. Complete your Fullmetal experience with this Winry-focused light novel never before published in English! pic.twitter.com/vbJ529xFn3 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 19, 2021

The Elric brothers might be best known for their anime adventures, but they also received a live-action film that landed in 2017 which fans didn't take to as kindly across the board as they had the source material. Though the future of Fullmetal Alchemist is anyone's guess, this upcoming light novel release will give fans the opportunity to once again dive into this staggering world of alchemy.

