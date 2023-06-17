Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Gets Autobiographical Anime Series

The creator of Fullmetal Alchemist, Hiromu Arakawa, might never be able to top the adventures of Edward and Alphonse Elric as the series has become a fan-favorite of viewers in the anime world. While the mangaka has taken the opportunity to create new stories in the manga realm, a new anime adaptation is set to arrive that is quite different from the world of alchemy she created previously. The Noble Peasant Farmer humorously explores Arakawa's time working on a dairy farm and has a new trailer to give fans a first look.

Arakawa might be best known for Fullmetal Alchemist, but the mangaka has been busy with a brand new manga series. Daemons of the Shadow Realm recently arrived in North America, with the manga series clearly having a design reminiscent of the world of alchemy while telling a totally new story from Hiromu. First releasing 2021, the series has yet to confirm whether it will eventually receive an anime adaptation, though based on the popularity of its creator, it would be a surefire bet that we'll one day see it hit the small screen.

Noble Peasant Farmer Trailer

While this story might be autobiographical, it's clear that Noble Peasant Farm is taking some liberties from real-life events. The anime series will arrive next month on July 7th, adapting the manga of the same name that arrived in 2006. The manga still continues to this day so there are plenty of stories to tell.

If you haven't heard of Noble Peasant Farmer before, he's an official description of the series that follows the life of the Elric Brothers' creator, "Before becoming a manga artist, ARAKAWA Hiromu spent seven years working as a farmer in Hokkaido. Well-acquainted with the many emotions that are part and parcel of agricultural work, she captures the harsh realities of Japanese dairy farming while also shedding light on this tough and powerful way of life in a series of sidesplitting episodes. Known for numerous works in which she celebrates the joys of life, in this essay-style comic ARAKAWA reveals her own roots and little-known truths about farming life."

Do you think we'll one day revisit the story of the Elric Brothers? What has been your favorite work from Arakawa aside from Fullmetal Alchemist?