Fullmetal Alchemist's Hiromu Arakawa Is Finally Releasing Their New Manga in English

The story of the Elric Brothers in Fullmetal Alchemist remains one of the most beloved anime franchises in the world. With the anime adaptations of the original Fullmetal Alchemist and the re-imagining of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood helping to make a name for the franchise creator Hiromu Arakawa, the mangaka's latest manga is headed to the U.S. much sooner than you might expect. Can Daemons of The Shadow Realm stand up to its predecessor?

Daemons of The Shadow Realm first debuted in 2021 and has continued to release new chapters under the pen of Arakawa since. At present, the story has not confirmed whether it will receive an anime adaptation though based on Hiromu's pedigree, it definitely has a good chance in the future. With Studio Bones of My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100 fame responsible for the creation of the original Fullmetal Alchemist adaptations, perhaps we'll see the production house return to focus on this new story from Arakawa.

What is Daemons Of The Shadow Realm?

Hot off the press! Hiromu Arakawa, the manga creator of the best-selling smash hit Fullmetal Alchemist, draws readers into an intricate new web of magic, intrigue, and life-or-death stakes! Daemons of the Shadow Realm, vol. 1 goes on sale this month! https://t.co/UBO4CnSugd pic.twitter.com/oxOoHvpW69 — Square Enix Manga & Books (@SquareEnixBooks) April 10, 2023

If you haven't heard of Daemons of The Shadow Realm, Square Enix released an official description for the latest manga from Hiromu Arakawa, "In a world where certain humans command mighty supernatural duos called Daemons, it is the birthright of "the children who sunder day and night"—twins Yuru and Asa—to rule over these powerful entities. Separated from a young age and unaware of the truth of their birth, brother and sister must fight to make their way back to each other, claim their birthright, and save the world...

Deep in the mountains, under the watchful eyes of two stone guardians, lies isolated Higashi Village. Unlike some of its residents, young Yuru is content to live out his days foraging and hunting in the nearby woods. But Yuru's idyllic life changes forever when Higashi Village comes under attack. Amid the chaos, the young man is whisked away and forbidden to return to the only home and family he's ever known. And to ensure his safety, the two statues who once stood guard over the village have joined the fight—the Divine Left and Right!

As Yuru soon discovers, commanding these Daemons is his birthright… But after losing everything dear to him, will he be up to the task of unraveling a conspiracy tying him and his twin, Asa, to a prophecy that threatens the entire world?"

The upcoming manga release for Daemons of The Shadow Realm is set for April 25th. The first volume will be made available via both physical and digital copies. Let's see if Yuru and Asa can follow in the anime footsteps left by Edward and Alphonse.