Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Lusts For Lust

Fullmetal Alchemist might not have released a new anime series for quite some time, but the franchise remains a fan-favorite to this day in the anime community. While the Elric brother and their allies in the military caught quite a few eyes from those watching the anime adaptation, the villains were able to become fan favorites as well. Among the Homunculi, the antagonists that were born from alchemy, Lust might be the biggest of the "deadly sins" and receives killer cosplay to this day, years following the original series.

Lust helped to usher in what many consider to be the most cathartic moments in anime history according to fans. Following the tragic death of Maes Hughes, the fire-wielding alchemist known as Mustang was seeking revenge against the Homunculi who had taken his life. Snapping his fingers and unleashing a torrent of flames, Mustang was able to eliminate Lust and get his revenge on the "deadly sins" that were responsible for his friend's demise. While no new anime projects have been confirmed for the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise, the Elric Brothers and the Homunculi recently returned thanks to the live-action movie trilogy that retold the story that had spawned from the mind of creator Hiromu Arakawa.

Fullmetal Lust

Each of the Homunculi had unique abilities that lived up to their respective names that originated with the "Seven Deadly Sins". Lust was particularly one of the most deadly members of her crew, often seen as the de facto leader of the villainous collective. Thanks to her aesthetic and impact on the franchise, Lust will remain a fan-favorite character from Fullmetal Alchemist for some time to come.

The Elric Brothers might not be returning with new tales any time soon, but creator Hiromu Arakawa has been working on a new manga series. Daemons of The Shadow Realm recently made its way to North America and here's how Square Enix describes the new series from the creator Fullmetal Alchemist, "In a world where certain humans command mighty supernatural duos called Daemons, it is the birthright of "the children who sunder day and night"—twins Yuru and Asa—to rule over these powerful entities. Separated from a young age and unaware of the truth of their birth, brother and sister must fight to make their way back to each other, claim their birthright, and save the world..."

