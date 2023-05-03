Late Fullmetal Alchemist Star to Voice New Project Thanks to AI

These days, it seems the topic of AI is more decisive than ever. This technology could very well change life for the better, but it could just as easily spell disaster. For many workers, AI could lead to obsoletion, and many in the entertainment industry are nervously eyeing the tech field as such. And now, a new report is confirming a few of those fears as one late actor is now being revived by AI for a new project.

The update comes from Sony Music Entertainment as the company released a new audiobook app in Japan. The app is named YOMIBITO Plus and features a number of classic titles. The famed Japanese works are narrated using AI technology that blends together three well-known voice actors, and that trio includes Kenji Utsumi.

The technology, which was headed up by CoeFont, says it can take 15 minutes of audio samples and turn it into a vocal font. This font can be used to read around any text, so that is how YOMIBITO Plus is doing its current catalog of works. CoeFont also shared its tech's positive reviews from Kenji Utsumi's son. So as it turns out, the late actor's family is on board with this project.

According to the audiobook app, Utsumi's AI-replicated voice can be head on several works. The actor reads "Be Not Defeated by Rain" by Kenji Miyazawa and a short story by Natsume Soseki. Other actors are also taking part in the audiobook app including Katsuyuki Konishi (Tengen from Demon Slayer) and Shuichiro Umeda (Izumi from Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie).

As you can imagine, this tech-centric tale is drawing all sorts of debate online. This audiobook project is just one of several entertainment projects using AI. Not long ago, the anime industry drew up arms when Netflix announced it was teaming app with Wit Studio to create a short film that used AI. Dog and Boy earned sharp criticism when reports confirmed it was using AI to generate scenery shots and various backgrounds. Now, the AI debacle is coming for the voice acting industry, and Utsumi's legacy is one of the first to be impacted by the technology.

