Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Announces New Anime Project

Fullmetal Alchemist series creator Hiromu Arakawa has a surprising new anime project on the way, and the creator has recently given fans a major update about what and what to expect from the new adaptation! Arakawa is one of the most respected creators in all of manga due to the success of the anime (and reboots) that have spawned from her works over the years, and now she's about to get a whole new kind of adaptation as even more fans will get a deeper look into the creator's life outside of their work on manga and anime adaptations.

Hyakusho Kizoku is a special autobiographical manga series where series creator Hiromu Arakawa details her time working as a farmer in the Hokkaido region for several years before eventually becoming a manga creator. It's this experience that has helped to influence her works (especially with Silver Spoon), and now even more fans will be able to see it in the works as the series will be launching its own anime adaptation later this July. You can find the official announcement below:

What is Hiromu Arakawa's New Anime?

Hyakusho Kizoku's anime adaptation was previously announced to be in the works some time ago, but its latest update confirms that it is slated to premiere this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule. There is no concrete release date for the new anime, nor has there been any details given about the production staff, cast, and studio behind the new project. But with the series being published since 2006, there is plenty of ground to cover.

Arakawa has one of the most storied careers among fans due to releases like Fullmetal Alchemist, Silver Spoon, and The Heroic Legend of Arslan specificially (as they have become worldwide breakout hits), but this series helps fans to get a whole new look at the creator outside of their other works. There has yet to be any reveal of potential international release plans either, so we can hope to get more updates soon enough as Summer gets closer and closer.

Are you excited to see Hiromu Arakawa's autobiography getting an anime adaptation? What are you hoping to see from this newest project? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!