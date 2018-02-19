‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ is Now Streaming on Netflix

The time is here, anime fans! You can now stream the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie on Netflix!

The film adapts the popular manga/anime with a story about a world with alchemy is a powerful and respected practice. Our heroes are Edward Elric and his brother Alphonse, who after a failed attempt at Transmutation end up missing limbs (Ed), with Al’s soul being bound to a suit of armor, lest it be lost forever. Ed and Al then set out on a quest to master Alchemy and retrieve the legendary Philosopher’s Stone – only to discover the plot of an evil organization known as the Homunculi.

The live-action Fullmetal Alchemist has been well-received in Japan, prompting talk that there could be a sequel on the horizon; there has been a notable divide in opinion, as viewers seem to love the film, while critics have not.

This Netflix debut is also another big step for the streaming service to break into the anime genre; in the past year alone, Netflix has premiered its own Death Note adaptation, pushed popular anime like Naruto and One-Punch Man to the forefront, and is dropping a whole slew of original series like Devilman Crybaby.

If you’re a fan – or just someone interested in a low-risk viewing option – then check out Fullmetal Alchemist and let us know what you think!