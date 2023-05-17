Fullmetal Alchemist Sideshow Figure Reunites the Elric Brothers for $400

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fullmetal Alchemist is considered to be one of the greatest anime stories of all time and with good reason. The Elric Brothers, Edward and Alphonse, were searching for a way to restore their damaged bodies while also hoping to find a method to bring their deceased mother back from the grave. While it doesn't seem as though the Elrics will be returning to the anime landscape in the near future, Sideshow Collectibles is planning to release a statue that places Ed and Al side by side once again.

The Fullmetal Alchemist anime took the opportunity to retell its story shortly after the original anime thanks to Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. While a number of the events from the manga took place in both series, Brotherhood stuck more closely to the manga itself and presented a new ending to fans that wasn't presented in the first television series. Despite having some killer action scenes thanks to both the heroes' and villains' reliance on alchemy, the emotional story beats peppered throughout Hiromu Arakawa's epic series helped propel it to many anime fans' lists for the top stories in the medium. Despite no new anime on the horizon, Fullmetal Alchemist will continue to pump out new merchandise thanks to fan interest.

The Elric Brothers Together Again

Sideshow has made a name for itself by creating countless statues and high-end figures from the world of anime, comics, and movies alike. The Fullmetal Alchemist statue has opened up pre-orders right here, retailing for a hair under $400 USD and set to arrive next year, 2024. While a specific release date hasn't been revealed, Sideshow states that the Elrics will arrive from April to June of next year.

Edward Elric & Alphonse Elric Brothers Ver Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood Figure Set is up for preorder on Sideshow ($397) https://t.co/3k6KCyCdYx #ad pic.twitter.com/jpi45OEl2l — Anime Deals (@PirateChests) May 17, 2023

While the Elric Brothers have been enjoying their retirement, the creator of Fullmetal Alchemist has been hard at work on a brand new manga. Daemons of The Shadow Realm is still in its early stages but has made its way to North America. If you haven't heard of this series before, here's the official description for Arakawa's new manga, "In a world where certain humans command mighty supernatural duos called Daemons, it is the birthright of "the children who sunder day and night"—twins Yuru and Asa—to rule over these powerful entities. Separated from a young age and unaware of the truth of their birth, brother and sister must fight to make their way back to each other, claim their birthright, and save the world."