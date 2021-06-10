Funimation Adds AnimeLab to the Family

✖

Funimation is one of the biggest distributors of anime in the world, and it is only going to get bigger from now on. As plans move forward for Funimation and Crunchyroll to unite, the former has just announced a new acquisition is on the way. And this time, it seems AnimeLab is joining the family.

The big announcement was made recently when AnimeLab broke the news to users. It was there users in New Zealand and Australia learned the acquisition will go into place in about a week's time. "We’re thrilled to share the news today that AnimeLab will soon become Funimation, starting June 17th, 2021 AEST," the page shared.

(Photo: Funimation)

"From June 17, you can log into Funimation using just your current AnimeLab details and try it out! We know you’ll love all the features, like more hours of anime, streaming on up to 5 devices simultaneously, exclusive content, download to go, brand-new apps on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, and access to huge events with our global community. Though your existing Aussie social media team is still here, over the next couple of months, you’ll start to see some changes to the AnimeLab social accounts rolling out as handles and branding evolve."

Continuing, the announcement continued as the Senior Vice President of Funimation Global Group and AnimeLab's co-founder Tim Anderson commented on the ordeal. You can read his statement below:

"AnimeLab was built from the ground up by a team of Australians. To be able to take what we have built and unify to be part of an expansive global growth brand like Funimation, it presents opportunities that we never dreamed possible. With the same great local team and access to a world-class service, it’s a win for fans locally.”

As you can imagine, fans of AnimeLab are adjusting to the plan, but this is not out of the ordinary for Funimation. The brand has undergone other acquisitions as it welcomed Manga Entertainment in 2019, and it hopes to bring in Crunchyroll before long.

What do you make of this acquisition? Are you happy about the Funimation addition or not?