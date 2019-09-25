Funko’s Dragon Ball Super Goku and Vegeta Baseball Pop 2-Pack Arrives Tonight

Dragon Ball fans / Funko collectors have another big Funko Pop figure exclusive to get excited about – a 2-pack Goku and Vegeta Super Saiyan Blue bundle that pays homage to the famous baseball battle episode of Dragon Ball Super! If you want to get your hands on it, here’s what you need to know…

The Dragon Ball Super Goku and Vegeta (Baseball) Funko Pop 2-Pack will be available to order right here at BoxLunch (it might also be available here) starting at approximately 8:30pm PST (11:30pm EST) tonight, September 25th. When it sells out, head on over to eBay because that’s where a lot of these will end up. Many listings are already live in fact.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Dragon Ball Super episode that inspired this Funko Pop 2-pack, check out the Season 4 episode entitled “A Challenge From Champa! This Time, a Baseball Game!” Champa challenges Beerus to a baseball game between Universe 6 and Universe 7. The result is one of the greatest filler episoes of all-time.

On a related note, Hot Topic’s exclusive Dragon Ball Z box includes Master Roshi sunglasses, a Goku keychain, a pin, an inflatable Dragon Ball, and an exclusive Pop figure of Future Trunks. However, 1-in-6 lucky customers will get the metallic Chase variant Pop figure.

At the time of writing, Hot Topic x Funko’s Dragon Ball Pop box is still available to order online. How much longer it will last is anyone’s guess. If you miss out, listings for both the standard and Chase versions of the Future Trunks Pop figure can be found on eBay right here.

Finally, Funko and Entertainment Earth recently debuted a new Dragon Ball Pop figure exclusive, and it is all about Goku’s hairiest transformation. Indeed, the Great Ape Goku Funko Pop is here and it’s appropriately super-sized at 6-inches tall. You can pre-order one right here with shipping slated for December while it lasts.

