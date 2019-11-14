Funko’s My Hero Academia Mount Lady and Invader Zim With GIR Pops Arrive Tonight

Hot Topic has two new Funko Pop exclusives on tap for an online release tonight – the My Hero Academia Mount Lady 6-inch Pop and the Invader Zim with GIR Pop set. If you want to get your hands on them, here’s what you need to know…

The My Hero Academia Mount Lady and the Invader Zim Pop figures will be available to order online right here starting tonight, November 14th, between 11:30pm – 12am ET (8:30pm – 9pm PT). If they sell out, you’ll be able to find the Mount Lady Pop on eBay here and the Invader Zim with GIR Pop figure on eBay here. Note that both of these Pops will be trickling out to Hot Topic brick-and-mortar stores starting today, but if you can’t get there or don’t want to risk missing it, hitting the link above at launch time is pretty much a guarantee that you’ll be able to get one.

While you’re at it, you might want to pick up two additional Funko exclusives that Hot Topic released recently. The first is based on one of Dragon Ball Z‘s most famous scenes. Naturally, we’re referring to Vegeta’s “It’s over 9000” line regarding Goku’s shocking power levels from The Return of Goku episode.

Indeed, the moment that sparked a million memes is now a Hot Topic exclusive Funko Pop figure, and you can order one right here while they last (if it sells out, you can grab one here on eBay). It features Vegeta in his classic armor with a scouter crushed in one hand. His angry eyebrows are appropriate for the moment.

The second figure is The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington with creepy eye snake Pop, which can be ordered here. If that figure sells out, you can find it on eBay here.

