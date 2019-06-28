Funko’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Magician Pop Figure is Available Now

As promised, Funko and Hot Topic launched an exclusive Dark Magician Pop figure late last night – the first Yu-Gi-Oh! Pop figure release in a year. Amazingly, there was enough stock to survive the night, but this figure is a guaranteed sell out so grab one right here before that happens. If you miss out, there’s always eBay to fall back on.

The previously released figures in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Funko Pop figure lineup include Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Yami Yugi, Seto Kaiba, and Dark Magician Girl. You can order all of those figures right here.

In other Funko news, this SDCC 2019 / Previews Exclusive Rick and Morty Pickle Rick Pop figure was made available for pre-order back in May, but the initial batch sold out quickly. Your second chance to reserve one is happening right now. At the time of writing, pre-orders are live right here on Amazon with shipping slated for August 28th.

The SDCC version of the limbless Pickle Rick Pop is a glow-in-the-dark version of a previous PX exclusive Pop figure, which indicates that Funko Pop Rick’s pickle experiments resulted in a high dose of radiation in an alternate universe.

In addition to the SDCC Pickle Rick Pop, Funko and Amazon have teamed up to release some Prime Day exclusive Pops, and this Deluxe Star Wars Millennium Falcon with Han Solo Pop figure is the crown jewel. It measures a whopping 5.5″ tall, 10.5″ wide and 13.25″ long, which ranks it among the largest figures that Funko has ever produced.

Needless to say, if you’re looking for a centerpiece for your Funko Pop collection, this will be it. You can pre-order it right here on Amazon for $64.99 with shipping slated for October 21st if you’re a Prime member. If you aren’t a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right here just so you can get one. The same goes for the second Prime Day Pop figure below.

Indeed, the second Prime Day exclusive is this this SpongeBob SquarePants and Plankton Fun Song Letters Funko Pop figure, which you can pre-order right here with shipping slated for November 15th. Note that a new SpongeBob The Best 200 Episodes Ever DVD box set is also up for pre-order for Prime members for $68.99 (23% off) as part of the event.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day extravaganza is actually happening over the course of two days this year – July 15th and 16th. You can preview the event right here, and check out their lineup of Prime member product launches here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.