Futurama Finally Brings Back Mom in Newest Episode

Futurama is now halfway through its big comeback season on Hulu, and the newest episode of the series has finally brought back Mom after all these years! While Futurama has its stable of reoccurring characters, there are a select few that could be considering longtime "antagonists" like Mom. While there are some connections between Mom and the Planet Express crew, Fry and the others often end up wrapped up in one of Mom's empire growing or money making schemes. Even after ten years of being away, Mom is once again growing her empire in a huge new way in the new Futurama season.

Futurama Season 11 has reached the halfway point of its ten episode run and fans have been loving each of the returns so far. But these episodes are still reintroducing older characters back into the series and setting up a new status quo for everything moving forward. This includes Mom who not only now has her own version of Amazon called "Momazon" but develops some new technology that ends up absorbing the entire universe before the new episode comes to an end. It truly is a fitting comeback for Mom.

(Photo: Hulu)

How Mom Returns in New Futurama

Futurama Season 11 Episode 5 is titled "Related to Items You've Viewed," and it's revealed that Mom built a "Momazon" warehouse on the moon that's steadily getting bigger. Her control over the market gets even more pronounced with the introduction of her take on the Siri, Echo, and Google Home phenomenon with the "Invasa" that ultimately starts listening and watching over everyone's conversations. It gets so advanced that it starts to grow the Momazon warehouse on its own accord, and gets so big that it wraps over the entire universe.

Mom is initially on board with the plan of stopping Invasa once it stops listening to her, but she decides against turning it off as it only cares about growing. All the money it's making from people shopping on Momazon is still going into Mom's account, and now she's richer than ever before. And technically as of the end of the episode, she's the one who doomed the universe to be a permanent part of the Invasa device.

