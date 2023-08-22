Futurama Makes Big Change for Fry and Leela in Newest Episode

Futurama has reached the halfway point of its big comeback season now airing weekly with Hulu, and the newest episode of the series has made a big change for Fry and Leela's relationship as their relationship is now more confirmed than ever! One of the biggest worries fans had coming into the new Futurama season would be the instant rewriting of the events of the previously thought series finale, "Meanwhile," as Fry and Leela would literally be rebooting their relationship despite how close they got over the Comedy Central seasons. But thankfully that has not been the case, and instead the opposite has happened.

Futurama's "will they/won't they" between Fry and Leela had been one of the major anchors for the previous iterations of the series, but thankfully Futurama Season 11 has done anyway with it and is now moving forward with Fry and Leela as a confirmed couple. This even goes to the next level with Episode 5 of the season as Fry and Leela now move in together (into Bender's apartment), and making it a major status quo shift for the two of them for the first time in several years.

(Photo: Hulu)

How Futurama Changes Fry and Leela

Futurama Season 11 Episode 5, "Related to Items You've Viewed," sees Leela officially moving into Fry and Bender's apartment. This sparks a whole new Bender story as he's jealous about Fry pulling away from him and spending more time with Leela, but this doesn't really budge Fry and Leela's connection. The two of them order new furniture from Momazon and even have a brief fight about what their new shared living space should be like, but it's something they acknowledge as a small bump in the road of their time now living together.

It's a huge move forward for the Fry and Leela that Futurama has been fairly indecisive about in the past. While previous seasons have seen them become a couple, it wasn't until fairly late in either run that the show actually had full stories about what their relationship could look like. With their romance finally being settled in the new season, it opens them up to even more potential stories as a couple. Especially with Bender as their third wheel.

