Futurama Teases Dune Parody in New Sneak Peek Clip

Futurama is getting ready for the next episode of its new season to make its debut with Hulu, and Episode 4 has teased a look at Futurama's own take on Dune in a new sneak peek clip! While the returning show is already exciting enough on its own, Futurama fans have been excited to see how many older stories from the past have been revisited in some way. With the first episodes too, there have also been a few jokes about some of the more modern topics that have popped up since the end of Futurama's run on Comedy Central ten years ago.

It seems like we'll be getting a mix of both with the next new episodes of Futurama's new season on Hulu. Not only is the next episode teasing a return from a classic storyline from the original series with its "Parasites Regained" title (which coincides with the trailer footage teasing a return from Fry's stomach parasites), but the newest sneak peek clip from Futurama's next episode teases a fun nod to Dune on top of it all. You can check out the sneak peek for Futurama Season 11 Episode 4 below as released by Hulu:

How to Watch Futurama Season 11 Episode 4

Futurama Season 11 Episode 4 is titled "Parasites Regained" and will be premiering with Hulu on Sunday at 11:00PM. Hulu teases the episode as such, "After Nibbler falls ill, the crew shrinks down for a dangerous mission into a desert world contained within his litter box." As for the rest of the new episodes, Futurama's newest season is now streaming on a weekly basis with Hulu. The series has been revived for two seasons with original co-creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returning as executive producers together with the also returning Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz. As for what's coming in the rest of the season, Hulu teases Futurama Season 11 as such:

"After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

What are you hoping to see from Futurama's take on Dune? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!