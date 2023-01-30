Netflix's Gamera: Rebirth Releases First Trailer, Project Details

Gamera, the classic Kaiju, is gearing up to come back with a massive new project coming to Netflix soon, and now fans have gotten the first details about what to expect from the Gamera: Rebirth revival with the first trailer! First announced to be in the works back last Fall, this new project did not reveal whether it was going to be a movie, special, or potential anime series. But with the latest update from Kadokawa and Netflix, it has now been confirmed to be a six episode long series that will see Gamera fighting against some other giant monsters for dominance.

Netflix has announced that Gamera: Rebirth will be a special six episode series that will feature the titular Kaiju facing off against five others. The first of which, confirmed to be Gyaos, you can actually see in the first poster and teaser trailer for the new anime series (along with the first tease of what this will look like in motion) below as released by Netflix. Unfortunately, there has still yet to be a release window or date set for the new series just yet:

Behold the first teaser trailer for GAMERA -Rebirth-, a brand-new 6-episode anime series featuring the iconic kaiju! pic.twitter.com/UekiACq8gu — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) January 30, 2023

How to Watch Gamera: Rebirth

While there is no concrete release window or date for Gamera: Rebirth so far, curious fans will be able to check it out with Netflix worldwide when it finally releases. The latest update confirms there will be five different Kaiju taking on the famous monster, which was originally conceived by Daiei Film as a potential contender to Godzilla back in 1965 with Gamera the Giant Monster. Even still, it's managed to capture the hearts of many Kaiju fans all these years later.

Gamera was the only Kaiju for a while that actually got close enough to Godzilla's crown to be a full competitor too. As for the staff of this new project, much is still being kept under wraps about who will be overseeing the new series. It has notably gotten the support from filmmaker Shusuke Kaneko, who directed three of the most successful Gamera projects with a revival trilogy back in the 1990s. But it's yet to be revealed if Kaneko is directly involved in any way.

What do you think of this newest look at Gamera: Rebirth? What kaiju fights are you hoping to see in the new series when it hits Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!