Godzilla and Kong: Rebecca Hall Addresses Their Return to MonsterVerse

Godzilla has been hanging around the big screen for decades, and his clout only grew last year when the monster joined King Kong in theaters at last. The success of Godzilla vs Kong has prompted big shifts for the MonsterVerse, and its director is overseeing one of them. After all, Adam Wingard is working on a sequel to the blockbuster, and star Rebecca Hall is finally opening up about her return to the franchise.

Speaking with the Herald Sun in Australia, the actress took time to talk about their love of the Golden Coast and of kaiju. It was there Hall admitted she could not say much about Godzilla and Kong as she was "NDA'd out the wazoo". But as for what she could say, well – they were all very positive.

"I had such a good time on the last one and I loved everyone involved in it," she explained. "I loved [director] Adam Wingard – he's such an eccentric visionary in terms of a filmmaker and I really enjoy just being a part of his neon-inflected universe. The people in it are great, and the people behind it are great. I was really excited to get to work with Brian Tyree Henry who I didn't get to work with on the last one and this time, we have a lot of stuff together so that was great. So, the whole thing was just delightful."

The MonsterVerse's Future

Currently, Godzilla and Kong has not announced its official title though it working title surfaced online months ago. Right now, the movie is slated to debut in March 2024, so Legendary Entertainment has some time to roll out info to fans. As for what we know about the MonsterVerse's new film, details are scarce for the most part. Warner Bros. Discovery did say the sequel will follow Godzilla and Kong as they discover new threats hidden deep beneath the Earth's surface. So of course, the MonsterVerse's Hollow Earth will be laid out when Godzilla and Kong goes live.

Of course, this new movie is not the only thing going for the MonsterVerse. Right now, the team at Apple TV+ is working hard on an original series set within the universe. The untitled show will take place after Godzilla (2015) as a family in San Francisco learns about its ties to Monarch. So with these two projects in the works, fans can see how important kaiju have become to Hollywood. And thanks to Hall, Godzilla and Kong should be hitting up theaters before we know it.

Are you loving the MonsterVerse's direction so far?