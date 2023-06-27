Netflix's Gamera: Rebirth Reveals New Kaiju

Netflix recently brought back one of the biggest giant monsters of all time with the release of the animated series, Skull Island. Kong isn't the only behemoth that is slated to arrive on the streaming service this year, as Gamera: Rebirth will feature not just one, but several titans. Now, Netflix has revealed a first look at one of the giant beasts that Gamera will be taking on later this year, which just so happens to have a long history with the star of the upcoming animated series.

The giant monster in question is Guiron, a "blade-headed" beast that first appeared in the 1969 movie, Gamera vs. Guiron. Guiron is one of the most unique-looking monsters to ever spawn from any "monsterverse", looking more like a walking eel with a blade on its head than beasts such as Godzilla or Kong. This upcoming return will mark the first time that Guiron has been on screen in any form for a number of decades, as the kaiju never had an opportunity to make a comeback.

Gamera V Guiron

Gamera: Rebirth released a brand new poster confirming that Guiron will be one of the five kaiju threatening the world. While this universe of giant beasts doesn't appear to be crossing over with the likes of Godzilla or Kong, there can never be enough giant monsters stomping their way across cities.

If you want to learn more about the upcoming series landing later this year, here's Netflix's official description for Gamera: Rebirth, "The last summer. Friends. And Kaiju--. In the summer of 1989, Boko, Joe, and Junichi, all sixth grade elementary school students, were having their last summer vacation. Each of them is worried about their future. Brody, the son of a US military commander, appears before the three of them and steals away the money they have saved together. Boko and his friends are furious and plan a plan to get their money back. As they are about to carry out the plan, the town is threatened. The kaiju Gyaos suddenly attacks Tokyo. The four are petrified in a town ruined by Gyaos. As Gyaos sets its sights on them, a huge kaiju appears. Its name is Gamera. This is the beginning of their "Summer of Kaiju." Kaiju appear one after another, and Gamera fights back despite his wounds. The boys witness the legend."

