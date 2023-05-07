The prominent kaiju Gamera is getting ready to make a major comeback to screens with a new anime series now in development for Netflix, and a new poster for the upcoming Gamera: Rebirth has teased one of the new kaiju opponents Gamera will be doing battle against in the new Netflix anime series! Announced as a celebration for the kaiju that was once a massive competitor to Toho's own kaiju, Godzilla, Gamera: Rebirth will be bringing the giant monster back to screens with a new wave of fights against a series of opponents that have been revealed at a steady rate until the anime's release.

Gamera: Rebirth will be hitting Netflix around the world some time later this year, and the six episode series will pit Gamera against some massive kaiju opponents. The first two in this line up were revealed to be new takes on classic enemies Gyaos and Jiger, and the third poster for Gamera: Rebirth has added a new take on Zigra to the battle with an intense poster showing off a teaste of the new design for the famous Gamera foe. Check it out below as shared by Gamera: Rebirth's official Twitter account:

What to Know for Gamera: Rebirth

Directed by Hiroyuki Seshita (who also handles the series composition alongside Kenta Ihara and Hiroshi Seko) for studio ENGI, Gamera: Rebirth's staff also includes the likes of Atsushi Tamura as character designer, manga creator Kan Takahama as monster designer, and Shuji Katayama as the music composer. The first additions to the cast include the likes of Hisako Kanemoto as Boko, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Joe, Aki Toyosaki as Junichi, Subaru Kimura as Brody, Mamoru Miyano as Tazaki, and Saori Hayami as Emiko.

Gamera: Rebirth does not yet have a release date for Netflix just yet, but Netflix teases the new anime as such, "In the summer of 1989, Boko, Joe, and Junichi, all sixth-grade elementary school students, were having their last summer vacation. Each of them is worried about their future. Brody, the son of a US military commander, appears before the three of them and steals away the money they have saved together. Boko and his friends are furious and plan to get their money back.

As they are about to carry out the plan, the town is threatened. The kaiju Gyaos suddenly attacks Tokyo. The four are petrified in a town ruined by Gyaos. As Gyaos sets its sights on them, a huge kaiju appears. Its name is Gamera. This is the beginning of their 'Summer of Kaiju.' Kaiju appear one after another, and Gamera fights back despite his wounds. The boys witness the legend."

