Gamera: Rebirth Releases New Poster, Synopsis

Godzilla might be the king of the monsters when it comes to kaiju who storm across the silver screen, but the lizard king is far from the only legendary beast that has threatened fictional cities. Gamera: Rebirth is a new animated series that will pit the Godzilla rival against five giant monsters, with Netflix dropping a new poster and summary for the kaiju rumble. While Gamera has yet to appear in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, the upcoming series proves the giant monster is still in the game.

Gamera might have emerged thanks to the arrival of Godzilla in the 1950s, but the famous kaiju has yet to find itself face-to-face with the king of the monsters. The "Godzilla Gamera brawl" has never occurred officially, but a Godzilla Vs. Gamera movie was propositioned to Toho in 2002. Unfortunately for kaiju fans, the project never got off the ground and we have yet to see the two beasts butt heads despite it making for an earth-shattering confrontation. The latest feature-length film that featured the kaiju was Gamera The Brave, which was released in Japan in 2006.

Gamera: Rebirth

Presently, Netflix hasn't revealed when we can expect the six-episode series to arrive on its streaming service. The animated series has confirmed that it will release new information at this year's Anime Japan, which will take place this week. Previous marketing materials for the series have confirmed that another kaiju, Gyaos, will play a role, so it should be interesting to see if any other familiar monsters make an appearance.

Here's how Netflix describes the series that will see the legendary kaiju taking on some giant beasts, "In the summer of 1989, Boko, Joe, and Junichi, all sixth-grade elementary school students, were having their last summer vacation. Each of them is worried about their future. Brody, the son of a US military commander, appears before the three of them and steals away the money they have saved together. Boko and his friends are furious and plan to get their money back. As they are about to carry out the plan, the town is threatened. The kaiju Gyaos suddenly attacks Tokyo. The four are petrified in a town ruined by Gyaos. As Gyaos sets its sights on them, a huge kaiju appears. Its name is Gamera. This is the beginning of their "Summer of Kaiju." Kaiju appear one after another, and Gamera fights back despite his wounds. The boys witness the legend."