Netflix's Gamera: Rebirth Shares New Poster

The classic kaiju Gamera will be coming back to screens with a massive new series project now in the works with Netflix, and now fans have gotten the biggest update on the project yet with the reveal of the first members of the cast, staff, and a new poster to help celebrate all of the news! Gamera: Rebirth was previously announced as a celebration of the kaiju that was once set out to be a direct competitor to TOHO's Godzilla, it was then revealed by Kadokawa and Netflix that this new project would be a six episode series featuring tons of cool monsters.

While there has yet to be a concrete release date or window set for the new six episode series just yet, Netflix has dished some new details for Gamera: Rebirth. This new project will feature the titular kaiju faces off against five other giant monsters, and the newest update confirmed that it will feature Hiroyuki Seshita (director behind the Godzilla anime trilogy) as director for studio ENGI (the studio behind Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out and more). You can check out the newest poster for Netflix's Gamera: Rebirth below:

Check out the new poster for GAMERA -Rebirth-!



The Japanese cast for GAMERA -Rebirth- has also been revealed. The series will star Hisako Kanemoto, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Aki Toyosaki and Subaru Kimura!



More kaiju reveals coming soon!@gamera_rebirth#gamera_rebirth pic.twitter.com/IlZlzkMQrg — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) February 13, 2023

What to Know for Gamera: Rebirth

Directed by Hiroyuki Seshita (who also handles the series composition alongside Kenta Ihara and Hiroshi Seko) for studio ENGI, the staff for Gamera: Rebirth also includes the likes of Atsushi Tamura as character designer, manga creator Kan Takahama as monster designer, and Shuji Katayama as the music composer. The first additions to the cast include the likes of Hisako Kanemoto as Boko, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Joe, Aki Toyosaki as Junichi, and Subaru Kimura as Brody.

There has yet to be a set release date for Gamera: Rebirth just yet, but it will be streaming around the world with Netflix when it finally drops. Outside of being teased as a series where the titular Gamera will be facing off against five tough other monsters (following Gyaos, which is the only one that has been revealed as of this latest update), it's certainly a mysterious new project that fans of the classic Kaiju will want to keep an eye on in the future!

How are you feeling about the looks of Gamera: Rebirth so far? What are you hoping to see from the revival project from the giant kaiju?