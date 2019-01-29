Watch ‘gen:LOCK’s Opening Theme Here

Rooster Teeth recently premiered its newest anime endeavor gen:LOCK, and the response from fans has been palpable so far. Most of that is due to the series’ rocking opening theme sequence, for sure.

The opening theme for the series is titled “Belgrade” and is written by Josh Boardman and performed by Battle Tapes. You can check it out in the video above that curiously labels it as the “Season 1 Intro.”

gen:LOCK has been an interesting production for Rooster Teeth as they’ve teamed up with Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Productions for the new series. The series stars Jordan as the lead Julian Chase as well, and includes the likes of Dakota Fanning, David Tennant, Maisie Williams, Asia Kate Dillon, Monica Rial, Koichi Yamadera, along with many other talents for Rooster Teeth’s other animated productions such as Lindsay Jones.

The series’ first two episodes have been well-received by fans and here at ComicBook.com as well as it teases a tantalizing series for the future. That’s especially interesting considering that the series is already labeled with a “Season 1,” which already has fans hoping the series continues. Here’s an excerpt from ComicBook.com’s review of gen:LOCK, and you can read the full review for yourself here.

“The acting and writing of the series would be great enough on their own, but there is also an impressively animated production holding it all together. gen:LOCK has a striking look that wears its anime influences on its sleeve, yet feels like an entirely unique project. The fight scenes are fluid, and the first full scene with the Holons will have you aching for more. But they’re always filled with personality as each action scene is imbued with an extra sense of humor or drama to take it up a notch.”

gen:LOCK is now available for streaming on Rooster Teeth, and the synopsis for the series reads as such, “In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha—giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.”