Genshin Impact's Sumeru Promos Proves We Need an Anime ASAP

Genshin Impact is one of the biggest games in the world, and its RPG adventures continue to enthrall players day after day. Of course, the live-service updates its offerings often, and all eyes are on its next update. After all, the 3.0 update is on the horizon, and Genshin Impact just dropped a promo for the release that has us all begging for an anime.

As you can see in the slides below, fans are all clamoring for an anime all thanks to the Hoyoverse's new promo. The short clip was made in house, and it contextualizes Genshin Impact as a gorgeous anime. A few familiar faces can be seen such as Pain and the Traveler like usual, but they are not alone. The duo are joined by newcomers in the Sumeru region such as Nahida, Dori, Cyno, and more.

This is far from the first promo Genshin Impact has done, and the game leans into its anime roots with many of those PVs. Still, no official anime miniseries or film has ever come to light. However, fans are hopeful Hoyoverse will explore such a project as Genshin Impact continue to expand with new updates. And as anime thrives both stateside and overseas, the show would have no trouble finding fans wherever it went.

Do you think Genshin Impact has an anime on the horizon? What would you want to see this kind of anime tackle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.