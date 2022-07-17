This Gorgeous Genshin Impact Short Has Us Begging for an Official Anime

It would put things lightly to say Genshin Impact is popular. The free-to-play title has pulled in monstrous sales with its mobile, console, and PC lanes. With billions of dollars to its name, Genshin Impact uses anime visuals to bring a fantastical world of elemental magic to life. And thanks to one fan, a new short has gone live that has the fandom begging for a full-on anime.

As you can see above, the piece comes from Magic Anime Team, and the group came together to post a short film dedicated to Hu Tao. The Chinese studio decided to dig into the girl's backstory with this gorgeous anime. And obviously, the project has fans begging for Genshin Impact to green light an actual anime.

After all, the series' aesthetic is rooted in the anime medium. Its character designs and world would fit right in with hits like Re:Zero or Fate/Grand Order. There is no doubt the team at miHoYo has at least considered making an anime given Genshin Impact's manga webtoon. And thanks to Magic Anime Team, fans can imagine what such a series could look like

And yeah, it looks as good as we all thought. If miHoYo could just get the ball rolling on this project ASAP, we'd be thankful.

For those curious about this short in particular, you can find its studio's YouTube here. Magic Anime Team created the short in hopes of qualifying for the Genshin Summer Festival event hosted by Bilibili earlier this year. And obviously, the studio climbed up the ranks with ease thanks to this short!

What do you think of this gorgeous take on Genshin Impact? Do you think it's about time the game got an anime adaptation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.