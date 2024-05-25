New Ghost in The Shell Anime Announced

To this day, Ghost In The Shell remains one of the most revolutionary entries in the anime movie industry. Releasing in 1995, the original movie to this day is touted by countless fans as one of the best-animated films in the medium. Now, Major Kusanagi is set to return in 2026 as a new anime project has been revealed titled "The Ghost In The Shell".

Aside from the original movie focusing on the technologically advanced landscape, Ghost In The Shell would receive a sequel film and a live-action adaptation in North America. It would also receive a handful of anime television series, including Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Ghost in The Shell: Stand Alone Complex 2nd Gig, and Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045. While Production I.G., the studio responsible for the franchise, will be making a comeback, some surprising new animators will be a part of the 2026 project.

The Ghost In The Shell

Teasing a 2026 release window, the new announcement also confirmed that Production I.G. will be joined by Bandai Namco Filmworks, Kodansha, and Science SARU. The latter studio has been making headlines recently as the production house was recently purchased by Toho and has a major anime entry arriving later this year in Dandadan. You can check out the first poster for the upcoming anime adaptation and announcement below.

士郎正宗による

サイバーパンクSFの金字塔

「攻殻機動隊」

新作TVアニメシリーズ始動――!!



アニメーション制作：サイエンスSARU

2026年放送



TV Animation“The Ghost in the Shell”

Animation Production: Science SARU

New Series 2026



詳細はこちら↓https://t.co/PMSgC4gC0s… pic.twitter.com/kGGXNfNb15 — 攻殻機動隊【公式】GHOST IN THE SHELL official (@thegitsofficial) May 25, 2024

If you need a refresher on the world of Major Kusanagi, here's how publisher Kodansha describes Ghost in The Shell, "Deep into the twenty-first century, the line between man and machine has been inexorably blurred as humans rely on the enhancement of mechanical implants and robots are upgraded with human tissue. In this rapidly converging landscape, cyborg superagent Major Motoko Kusanagi is charged to track down the craftiest and most dangerous terrorists and cybercriminals, including "ghost hackers" who are capable of exploiting the human/machine interfance and reprogramming humans to become puppets to carry out the hackers' criminal ends. When Major Kusanagi tracks the cybertrail of one such master hacker, the Puppeteer, her quest leads her into a world beyond information and technology where the very nature of consciousness and the human soul are turned upside down."

Want to see future updates on the world of Major Kusanagi? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest on The Ghost In The Shell and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.