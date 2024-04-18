Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence Announces North American Theatrical Run

Ghost In The Shell revolutionized the anime industry in countless ways, so it came as no surprise to see that Batou's story would continue in new projects. Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex would feature the futuristic noir style anime on the small screen, but a sequel to the original film was created. Ghost In The Shell 2: Innocence might have been released in 2004, but the anime movie from Production I.G. is finally making its way to theaters in the West.

The sequel anime film will hit the silver screen this summer, also receiving a 4K makeover to revisit the robot-packed universe. The studio responsible for this sequel, Production I.G., has been quite busy as of late. Recently, the anime studio created a new anime adaptation of Kaiju No. 8 while also seeing serious success in Japan thanks to the release of Haikyu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump.

(Photo: Production IG)

Ghost In The Shell Returns

If you want to learn more about the Ghost in The Shell sequel, here's the official description for the anime film, "In the year 2032, the line between humans and machines has been blurred almost beyond distinction. A string of murders perpetrated by a prototype android model has drawn the attention of Public Security Section 9, a unit specializing in counter cyber-terrorism. With none of the victims' families pressing charges, suspicions arise regarding the nature of the androids and their production company. In the course of the investigation, the almost entirely cyber-bodied agent Batou, and his still human partner Togusa embark on a journey through a technological dystopia, taking on ferocious Yakuza thugs, devious hackers, government bureaucrats, and corporate criminals to uncover the shocking truth behind the crime."

GKIDS Director of Acquisitions and Development, Rodney Uhler, stated the following when it came to bringing Ghost In The Shell 2: Innocence to North American theaters, "We're honored to be working with the team at Production I.G in bringing this visionary film, from a true auteur, to theatrical audiences in North America. Mamoru Oshii was and remains, in many ways, a filmmaker ahead of his time so we're thrilled to be able to share his film, with a beautiful, 4K remaster, with new and old audiences alike."

