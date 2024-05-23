Science Saru Announces Acquisition by Toho

Science Saru has created some mind-bending anime projects in its past. On top of collaborating as a part of Star Wars: Visions, the anime studio is responsible for the likes of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Yurei Deco, Devilman: Crybaby, and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken. Ironically enough, the production house also took on western animation projects as it lent a hand to Cartoon Network for its stellar series, Adventure Time. Recognizing the potential of the company, Toho has announced that it has acquired Science Saru to further cement itself in the anime industry.

In a recent interview, the CEO of Toho, Hiroyasu Matsuoka, confirmed that My Hero Academia was a big factor in paving the way for anime's "global boom". While Toho might not create the superhero series on its own, it works with Studio Bones to keep Deku and his fellow students of UA Academy busy. Matsuoka had this to say about My Hero Academia's popularity, "[My Hero Academia] helped us recognize the potential for anime to succeed overseas, so we began to focus on expanding our business overseas. Of course, we needed to still address the domestic market, so given how motivated we were about expanding anime overseas, we didn't miss out on the current anime boom. We already had built a network, so we were able to oversee titles such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and The Apothecary Diaries."

Toho x Science Saru: A Done Deal

The deal was announced today, May 23rd, that Toho would fully acquire Science Saru, making the studio a subsidiary of the larger company. The deal will be finalized on June 19th and Toho confirmed that the deal was made to help solidify its place in the anime industry. With the anime business continuing to grow rapidly, Toho making this deal shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as the company stated the following, "Through this acquisition, we will strengthen our animation production capabilities."

The next big project on Science Saru's plate is the highly anticipated fall release, DandaDan. Premiering on Netflix this October, here's how the streaming service described the bizarre tale that will now be a part of Toho, "This is a story about Momo, a high school girl who comes from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult fanatic. After Momo rescues Okarun from being bullied, they begin talking. However, an argument ensues between them since Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens exist, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts exist."

