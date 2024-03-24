Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Wins Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is overcoming weak reviews to win its opening weekend at the box office. The latest installment of the Ghostbusters series, directed by Gil Kenan, will earn $45.2 million in its first three days at the box office, coming off a $16 million haul on opening day. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the fifth film in Sony's Ghostbusters franchise and its opening weekend elevates the series' collective box office total to more than $1 billion. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has a rotten score on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting a generally mixed reception to the new movie. ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw gave a film a similarly mixed review but ended with a positive note. He writes, "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire may be the first Ghostbusters film of the new era to inspire the hope – even the excitement – that this franchise, with these characters, can still run for at least another installment (or two), and will probably only continue to improve with each one." Dune: Part Two is in second place this weekend, with Kung Fu Panda 4 landing in third. Opener Immaculate lands in fourth place and Arthur the King rounds out this week's top five films at the box office. The complete list of the top 10 films at the box office follows.

1. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Photo: Sony/Columbia Pictures) Opening Weekend

Total: $45.2 million The Spengler family returns to the iconic New York City firehouse where the original Ghostbusters have taken ghost-busting to the next level. When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must unite to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age. Gil Kenan directed Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and co-wrote the screenplay with Jason Reitman. The movie stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, William Atherton, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Emily Alyn Lind, and James Acaster.

3. Kung Fu Panda 4 (Photo: DreamWorks) Week Thre

Weekend: $16.8 million

Weekend: $16.8 million Total: $133.2 million Po must train a new warrior when he's chosen to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. However, when a powerful shape-shifting sorceress sets her eyes on his Staff of Wisdom, he suddenly realizes he's going to need some help. Teaming up with a quick-witted corsac fox, Po soon discovers that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places. Mike Mitchell directed Kung Fu Panda 4 and Stephanie Ma Stine co-directed from a screenplay by Darren Lemke and Jonathan Aibel & Glenn Berger. The film's voice cast includes Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ian McShane, Awkwafina, Ke Huy Quan, Ronny Chieng, Lori Tan Chinn, and Viola Davis

4. Immaculate (Photo: NEON Films) Opening Weekend

Total: $5.36 million An American nun embarks on a new journey when she joins a remote convent in the Italian countryside. However, her warm welcome quickly turns into a living nightmare when she discovers her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors. Michael Mohan directed Immaculate from a screenplay by Andrew Lobel. The film stars Sydney Sweeney, Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco.

5. Arthur the King (Photo: Carlos Rodriguez/Lionsgate) Week Two

Weekend: $5.36 million

Weekend: $5.36 million Total: $14.6 million

Desperate for one last chance to win, Michael Light convinces a sponsor to back him and a team of athletes for the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. As the team gets pushed to the outer limits of endurance, a dog named Arthur comes along for the ride, redefining what victory, loyalty and friendship truly means. Simon Cellan Jones directed Arthur the King from a Michael Brandt screenplay, based on Mikael Lindnord's 2016 non-fiction book Arthur – The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu, and Juliet Rylance.

6. Late Night With the Devil (Photo: Independent Film Channel) Opening Weekend

Total: $2.83 million In 1977 a live television broadcast goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms. Cameron and Colin Cairnes directed Late Night With the Devil. The film stars David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, Fayssal Bazzi, Ingrid Torelli, Rhys Auteri, Georgina Haig, and Josh Quong Tart.

7. Imaginary (Photo: Blumhouse/Lionsgate) Week Three

Weekend: $2.8 million

Weekend: $2.8 million Total: $23.6 million When Jessica moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter, Alice, finds a stuffed bear named Chauncey. As Alice's behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize that Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be. Jeff Wadlow directed Imaginary from a screenplay he wrote with Greg Erb and Jason Oremland. The movie stars DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, Matthew Sato, Veronica Falcón, and Betty Buckley.

8. Love Lies Bleeding Week Three

Weekend: $1.58 million

Weekend: $1.58 million Total: $5.68 million Lou is a reclusive gym manager who falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder who's heading to Las Vegas to pursue her dream. Their love soon leads to violence as they get pulled deep into the web of Lou's criminal family. Rose Glass directed Love Lies Bleeding from a screenplay she wrote with Weronika Tofilska. The film stars Kristen Stewart, Katy O'Brian, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco, and Ed Harris.

9. Cabrini (Photo: Angel Studios) Week Three

Weekend: $1.4 million

Weekend: $1.4 million Total: $16.1 million Arriving in New York City in 1889, Italian immigrant Francesca Cabrini is greeted by disease, crime and impoverished children. She soon sets off on a daring mission to convince the mayor to secure housing and health care for society's most vulnerable. With broken English and poor health, Cabrini uses her entrepreneurial mind to build an empire of hope unlike anything the world has ever seen. Alejandro Gómez Monteverde directed Cabrini from a screenplay by Rod Barr. The film stars Cristiana Dell'Anna, David Morse, Romana Maggiora Vergano, Federico Ielapi, Virginia Bocelli, Rolando Villazón, Giancarlo Giannini, and John Lithgow.