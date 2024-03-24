Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Star Reveals a Major Moment That Wasn't in the Film's Script

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hit theaters this weekend, and it won the box office despite tepid reviews. The movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 43% critics score. However, it's faring better with audiences and currently stands at 84%. ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw rated the movie a 3 out of 5, and called it "weird, offbeat, and legitimately frightening." The movie sees the return of some original Ghostbusters stars, including Bill Murray (Peter Vekman), Dan Akroyd (Ray Stanz), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz). This installment was especially special for Potts because it was the first time she got to suit up as a Ghostbuster.

"It came as a real surprise," Potts told Empire. "We were weeks into shooting and Gil [Kenan] came up to me and said, 'We think it's time... We're gonna have you suit up.'"

"No, exactly. But I was thrilled," she confirmed when asked if the big moment was in the movie's script. "The chief Ghostbuster is now a young girl [Mckenna Grace's Phoebe], with her mother [Carrie Coon's Callie] behind her, so it felt like a nice balance, generationally. With Janine there too, there's someone for women of every age to cheer on."

"I have to say I did," she added when asked if she got a kick out of putting on the iconic suit for the first time. "Janine has served long and well, and I felt like she was finally getting her stripes, you know? She's clearly stayed in touch with the guys [in the years between Ghostbusters II and Frozen Empire], and she's really been the keeper of the flame at the Firehouse. The Ghostbusters are kind of superheroes, so it's very nice to finally be seen in that way, too. I like to think Janine's flight suit has been hanging in the closet all along. If so, thank God it still fits," she shared with a laugh.

What Is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire About?

You can read the movie's description below:

"In Ghostbusters 4, the Spengler family returns to where it all started — the New York City firehouse — to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

In addition to the aforementioned actors, Frozen Empire also stars Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard. Original Ghostbusters co-star William Atherton reprises his role as former Environmental Protection Agency inspector Walter Peck for the first time since 2009's Ghostbusters: The Video Game, joining a cast that includes Afterlife's Celeste O'Connor as Lucky and Logan Kim as Podcast. Patton Oswalt also stars as Dr. Hubert Wartzki, Kumail Nanjiani as Nadeem Razmaadi, and James Acaster as Lars Pinfield. Gil Kenan, who co-wrote Afterlife with Jason Reitman, takes over directing duties.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is now playing in theaters.