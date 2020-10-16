Gintama Creator Shares First Look at Special Demon Slayer Art

✖

Gintama's creator has shared the first look at special art for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Gintama will be bringing its massive anime franchise to a close with the feature film outing, Gintama: The Final, next January in Japan, but series creator Hideaki Sorachi is approaching the film's release with the same amount of humor as he has approached the franchise as a whole. Knowing the success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's big feature film, Mugen Train, is likely going to continue into 2021, the creator is drawing fans into Gintama: The Final screenings with special art of Demon Slayer's characters.

Fans who attend early screenings of Gintama: The Final when it launches in Japanese theaters on January 8th will be getting special art cards featuring Sorachi's take on characters such as Tanjiro Kamado and the fan favorite Hashira characters. To give fans an idea of what these illustrations will look like, the official Twitter account behind Gintama: The Final has released a preview of three of Sorachi's designs. Check them out below:

Gintama: The Final will be hitting theaters in Japan on January 8th, and will be adapting the final moments of Sorachi's manga with new material exclusive to the film. Sorachi will also be involved with some of the animation in the film, and has been noted to be very involved with the production of the final film outing as a whole. But with fans still likely checking out Demon Slayer's big movie come January, Sorachi just might have the right idea.

What do you think of Gintama creator's take on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba? How do you feel about this trolling of Mugen Train's major success? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!