Gintama Creator Offering Demon Slayer Art for Fans Watching Final Movie

Gintama's creator will be offering special Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba art for fans checking out Gintama's final movie. Gintama: The Final will soon be hitting theaters in Japan, and while this final outing for the franchise is a huge deal for fans of the series it's likely going to pale in comparison to the anime franchise currently commanding sales at the box office, Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Even series creator Hideaki Sorachi admits this will be the case come when Gintama's final film releases in theaters next January.

But rather than sulk, Sorachi will be playing into the same humor fans of Gintama are well aware of as for fans who attend Gintama: The Final during its first week of release in theaters will be treated to new art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Tanjiro Kamado and the Hashira illustrated by Sorachi himself as a special goodie alongside some other Gintama extras.

GINTAMA: THE FINAL Movie attendants on its first week of screening will be able to get a special Kimetsu no Yaiba Card Illustration drawn by Hideaki Sorachi, along with some other Gintama benefits. pic.twitter.com/dgdQWBetvg — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) December 7, 2020

While fans might have enjoyed some new art for Gintama instead, Sorachi's joke here definitely goes to the next level as he embraces the fact that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is likely going to be the most successful anime films of all time by the time the year is over. As it continues to grow in box office sales, it's inching towards Spirited Away's big record in Japan and that's before it even makes its way to other territories.

Gintama: The Final will still likely find the success with fans that it deserves as it adapts the final moments of Sorachi's manga with some new narrative twists for the movie, but it's also very likely that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will eclipse any film that releases in Japan over the next months. Sorachi's still approaching it with his fun sense of humor that he's approached the rest of his series!

