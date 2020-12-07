Gintama's Final Movie Drops New Trailer

Gintama has dropped a new trailer for its final movie! Announced following the end of Hideaki Sorachi's original manga series, it was confirmed that Gintama would be returning for one final outing with this feature film. After confirming that this new project would indeed be an animated feature film, the promotional materials for this project are indeed confirming that this is in fact the franchise's final anime outing. Dubbed Gintama: The Final, the newest trailer for the film gives us a much better tease of what to expect in the final outing as we get a glimpse of the massive final battle.

In the newest trailer for Gintama: The Final, which you can check out in the video above directly from Warner Bros. Japan, fans can see how not only will Gintoki be wrapped in this final fight but pretty much every character throughout the franchise as a whole as the anime adapts the final events of Sorachi's original manga with some new material for the movie.

Scheduled for a release in theaters on January 8th next year in Japan, the new film has been advertised as not a complete one to one adaptation of the manga's finale, but that's in line with the rest of the anime adaptation as a whole. But this new film will introduce new character designs for the main trio along with everyone else, and you can see it in action in this trailer as well.

Poking fun at itself much like the rest of the franchise, the trailer even teases some more of what's to come with a look at the "unfinished" scenes in the film that showcase a behind the scenes look at the rough drafts and storyboards that will eventually make up scenes in Gintama: The Final.

Unfortunately, Gintama: The Final has yet to announce an official English language license as of this writing. That means fans outside of Japan will only have the trailers to go on for a while until an official release is announced or confirmed, but what do you think?

Would you check out Gintama: The Final if it released outside of Japan? What are you hoping to see in this final anime outing? Are you hoping there will be more releases? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!