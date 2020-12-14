Gintama's Creator Is Helping Animate Its Final Movie

✖

Gintama may have come to an end a while back, but its story on-screen has yet to finish. After all, the series has one last movie to push out, and the project has become a labor of love for the crew. And according to a new report, the creator of Gintama will be working on the film as more than just a consultant.

As it turns out, Hideaki Sorachi will be providing actual artwork for the movie. Comic Natalie reports the artist is penning different cuts of the film along with the rest of the animation staff. This means some shots in the film will be handled by Sorachi, so fans are feeling good knowing Gintama will go out with its creator in tow.

Hideaki Sorachi will be participating in the production of Gintama THE FINAL movie with different cuts. Also, up to 4 original drawings by the mangaka done for the movie will be distributed as original illustrations on the 2nd and 3rd weeks of screening. https://t.co/2EZwGI9Mpw — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) December 14, 2020

The publication also shared some fun info for fans looking to see the film. It turns out Sorachi is also doing artwork for the film which will be distributed to fans. It turns out Sorachi has done four drawings which will be given to attendees during the film's second and third weeks in theaters. So if you are trying to plan your visit to see Gintama: The Final, you will want to keep this in mind.

Currently, Gintama's last movie is expected to debut in Japan on January 8, 2021. If you want to watch Gintama TV series, you can find it streaming on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and VRV. The story's synopsis can be found below:

"In a world where aliens have invaded Edo Period Japan, skyscrapers, trains, and motor bikes have replaced the simple life of Earth inhabitants. One man, however, still carries the soul of a samurai, Gintoki Sakata, otherwise known as Yorozuya Gin-san. As reckless as he is, Gintoki carries his own resolve and is ready to take on any challenge with his fellow companions."

Are you glad to see Sorachi diving into this final movie? Are you ready for Gintama to end? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.