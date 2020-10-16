Demon Slayer's Movie Is Super Close to Beating Spirited Away's Box Office Record

✖

When it comes to Demon Slayer, fans are keeping aa close eye on the anime and its first film right now. It goes without saying for the most part, but Demon Slayer's first feature has been a hit like few others in Japan. The movie has broken just about every box-office record possible overseas, and a new report says the movie is insanely close to defeating its last big challenge.

Over on Twitter, well-known anime tracker RanobeSugoi posted an update on Demon Slayer that made fans buzz. It was there the page shared a rough box office report for Demon Slayer this week, and it alleges the film has finally hit 30 billion yen (or nearly $289 million USD). This means the movie is less than a billion yen from toppling a record set by Spirited Away, and it is a pretty huge milestone.

After all, Demon Slayer is very close to becoming the highest-grossing movie in all of Japan. Spirited Away has held the record for some time, but Demon Slayer promises to take its mantle shortly. Previous reports said this new film would likely overtake Spirited Away at the box office before the new year came to pass. And if this new update is correct, it is almost certain Demon Slayer will defeat Spirited Away before Christmas.

Want to know more about this movie? You can check out the synopsis for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train below before it hits theaters in the U.S. next year:

"Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."

