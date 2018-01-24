Report: ‘Gintama’ Manga Announces Its End

Gintama has been in the middle of its final arc for the last few months, and unfortunately, the series soon will be officially coming to an end.

According to a report for Twitter user @YonkouProductions, who’s often clued into the inner workings of the anime and manga industry, Hideaki Sorachi’s long-running Gintama manga series will be ending very soon.

Gintama ends in Shonen Jump Issue 10.

Issue 10 of Weekly Shonen Jump, which will release February 5, will contain the final chapter of the series which will be a huge blow to fans who have gotten used to reading the series as part of their routine for the last decade.

For fans who still want more Gintama, the anime is currently adapting the final arc of the series as well, the “Silver Soul” arc. It’s the 64th and final arc of series creator Hideaki Sorachi’s manga. The longest running arc in the series to date, “Silver Soul” begins when Utsuro – whose immortality has forced him to find a way to truly die – reveals his final plan: to start a war that’ll encompass the entire universe and lead to the destruction of the Earth. Gintoki then must team with old allies and make friends with older enemies in order to stop the rising army of space aliens – the Amanto – from wreaking havoc.

The series has seen different forms since its initial anime run from 2006 to 2010, with a second series airing from 2011 to 2013 with sporadic hiatuses in-between, a third series running from 2015 to 2016, two feature-length animated films, a few OVAs, and even a live action film releasing in Japan last July.

Film distributor Azoland Pictures has partnered with Well Go USA and has announced they’ll be screening the live-action Gintama film in theaters in both the United States and Canada January 19, 2018. Well Go USA also has recently announced they will be releasing the film on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD in North America on March 6 next year. The Gintama live-action film opened in Japan on July 14 and earned about $8.9 million USD in its first four days of release.

Gintama has recently teased some kind of crossover project with fellow Weekly Shonen Jumpgag manga, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Which is getting ready to air the second season of its anime as well.

Gintama Season 4 recently began airing on October 1 with the “Porori” arc, and you can currently find subbed episodes on Crunchyroll. The “Silver Soul” arc, which will serve as the series’ final story, began airing January 7.