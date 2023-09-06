Given Anime Shares Big Update on Finale

Given is getting ready to give fans a bit more. Following its anime debut, the hit BL series has become a must-watch for fans across the globe. All eyes are on Given now that it is approaching its anime finale, and we just got a big update on the project.

If you have kept up with Given, you will know the series announced its finale will go live in theaters. We have now been informed the Given finale film will come in two parts. Beyond that, Given is keeping the release dates of its two-part finale under wraps, but fans are hopeful the first film will go live by this year's end.

For those unfamiliar with Given, you should know the anime was brought to life by Lerche in July 2019. The show marked a first for BL titles as it was the first to air on Noitamina, a television network in Japan. The series became a fast hit with fans in Japan, and Crunchyroll grew the fandom by sharing Given with international markets. There are 11 episodes of the series available, and Given has expanded beyond anime with a stage play and live-action drama.

As for the manga itself, Given dates back to 2013 courtesy of creator Natsuki Kizu. The story focuses on four students between high school and college who form a rock band. The quad is split into two romances as its lead singer and guitarist come together in the midst of tragedy. If you want to read Given, the manga is published stateside by Viz Media. So for more info on the hit BL romance, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Love of music unites the four members of the band Given: hotheaded guitarist Uenoyama, playboy drummer Akihiko, gentle bassist Haruki, and Mafuyu, a singer gifted with great talent and burdened by past tragedy. Their struggles and conflicts may drive them apart, but their bond to the music-and to one another-always brings them back together again.

Ritsuka Uenoyama is bored with it all – with school, with his basketball club, and even with his one true passion: playing guitar. That is, until the day he finds his favorite hidden napping spot occupied by a strange boy cradling a broken-stringed guitar. At first, Uenoyama is nonplussed by Mafuyu Sato and his slightly odd behavior, but when, on a whim, he asks Mafuyu to sing, the power of that song pierces him to the core."

