Live-Action Anime Adaptations to Check Out After Netflix's One Piece

There are even more great live-action anime and manga adaptations that you should look into if you liked how Netflix's One Piece turned out!

One Piece is now taking over the world following the debut of its live-action series adaptation premiering on Netflix, but there are lots of other good anime and manga adaptations that fans might not be aware of! One of the major responses that fans and critics have been throwing around since One Piece released was that it was breaking the streak (or "curse") of live-action manga adaptations. Because although there have been some notable faulty releases in the past, there are just as many that were successes in their own right when it came to bringing their respective series to life.

The only issue with some of these releases, however, is whether or not they are looked at with the same kind of eyes as fans checking out the new One Piece series. With this show now introducing a wackier world without underpinning it with jokes or taking fans out of the world in any real way, it's the perfect way to check out more movies and shows that accomplish the very same thing. Here are just a few of the successful live-action anime and manga adaptations that you might want to look into next.

Live-Action Anime Adaptations to Watch Next

Speed Racer

Why You Should Watch: If you liked how One Piece took on the material from Eiichiro Oda's original manga with a straight face, and never downplayed its goofier elements, Speed Racer is a perfect complement to it as a movie that completely steers into the wacky world of anime. With a stellar presentation that was literally years ahead of its time, Speed Racer is now entered into that rarified air where it's getting a lot more love now than it ever did on its original release.

Where to Watch: You can find Speed Racer now streaming on Max.

From Me To You: Kimi ni Todoke

Why You Should Watch: With Netflix bringing the anime adaptation back for a third season, it's the best time to check out one of the best versions of the series with the live-action adaptation! The anime is a classic for many reasons, but there's a lot that comes through much better in the live-action version. Because it's not the most explosive story, and can fit into your usual romantic drama watches, this newer adaptation is a good place to start expanding the kinds of adaptations of anime or manga you might not have expected.

Where to Watch: You can find From Me To You: Kimi ni Todoke now streaming on Netflix.

Blade of the Immortal

Why You Should Watch: If you want something faithful, and a little more brutal, then Blade of the Immortal is quite the notable experience. Taking on the first couple of arcs from Hiroaki Samura's famous manga, this Takashi Miike directed film takes the director's blood quirks and inserts them into a well executed samurai story. Violence, brutality, and just a dash of the supernatural abound, it's certainly one of Miike's stronger adaptations.

Where to Watch: You can now find Blade of the Immortal streaming with Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

Kingdom

Why You Should Watch: Shinsuke Sato has directed quite a few fantastic live-action manga and anime adaptations with the likes of Bleach, Inuyashiki, and Gantz and more, but unfortunately Kingdom is the only one available for legal streaming at the moment. It's certainly just as appealing as the others, however, as Yasuhisa Hara's original manga offers a historical fantasy epic with lots of high flying and nearly fantastical action. There are two films now adapting the story, and they're both quite the fun rides.

Where to Watch: You can watch Kingdom now streaming on Netflix.

Rurouni Kenshin

Why You Should Watch: Regardless of your thoughts on the creator behind it all, there's no doubt that the Rurouni Kenshin movies were the previously held high standard for live-action anime and manga adaptations. Director Keishi Otomo kicked off the adaptations back in 2012, and had since adapted the manga's complete story with five feature films that bring the franchise to life in a perfect blend of action and manga visuals. There's even Roronoa Zoro actor Mackenkyu seen as a foe in the later films as well, so if you wanted to see more of the Zoro style action there's plenty to love here.

Where to Watch: You can check out Rurouni Kenshin: Origins (the first movie), Final (the fourth movie) and The Beginning (the final movie) now streaming on Netflix, and Kyoto Inferno (the second movie) and The Legend Ends (the third movie) on Funimation.

Alita: Battle Angel

Why You Should Watch: The last big-budget anime and manga adaptation to make waves was the also long in development take on Yukito Kishiro's original Gunnm manga, Alita: Battle Angel. With James Cameron and Jon Landau producing, and Robert Rodriguez directing, this one ended up fusing the live-action world with manga in a very impressive way than ever seen before. Especially when it comes to its main character, who had digitally altered bigger eyes and brighter features to help bridge the gap. It was a step in the right direction, and now One Piece is taking the ball and running further.

Where to Watch: You can now find Alita: Battle Angel now streaming on Hulu.

What live-action anime and manga are your favorites to watch? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!