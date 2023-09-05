Jump Festa 2024 Events Announced

Jump Festa 2024 is on the horizon, and we just learned what series will present at the annual anime event.

Oh, it's happening. Every year welcomes a slew of new anime, and many of them come from the world of Weekly Shonen Jump. From Dragon Ball to My Hero Academia, some of the biggest anime series hail from the publisher. Soon, we will learn what's in store for 2024 thanks to Jump Festa this winter, and the event has announced its stacked lineup this year!

The update comes from Shueisha directly as the publisher posted its Jump Festa 2024 plans. It turns out a ton of series will be present at the event, and this includes hits such as One Piece.

According to the stage announcements, the Red Super Stage will put shows like One Piece up front. Its entire line-up consists of One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Haikyu!!, Spy x Family, Kaiju No. 8, Chainsaw Man, Prince of Tennis, Blue Exorcist, and Rurouni Kenshin. There will also be a Blue Super Stage and Green Jump Studio Stage, so you can read their series schedules below:

Blue Super Stages: Blue Box, The Elusive Samurai, Undead Unluck, Mission: Yozakura Family, Bleach, Gintama, Kimetsu no Yaiba, Dr. Stone, Mashle, Chained Soldier, Hokkaido Gals, Torture Princess, Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective, Dandadan, Jigokuraku, and World Trigger

Green Jump Studios Stage: Sakamoto Days, Me & Roboco, Akane Banashi, Boukyaku Battery, 2.5D Seduction, Magilumiere Co. Ltd, Red Cat Ramen, Oshi no Ko, Moriarty the Patriot, and Dark Gathering

Each year, Jump Festa puts forward some of the industry's most exciting updates from trailers to posters and live-action adaptations. In fact, Jump Festa is where One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda announced plans for a live-action show. Currently, this year's show is slated to go down on December 16th and 17th in Japan ahead of the winter holidays. So if you love all things anime, be sure to tune into ComicBook's coverage this winter!

What do you think about this latest Jump Festa update? What do you want to see from the event this year? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!