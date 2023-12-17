Given Movie Trailer, Poster Released

Are you ready to reunite with Given? If so, then you are in luck! It has been a good while since the BL series hit up fans with an anime update. Now, Given is barreling towards a two-part film, and the first half just released its first trailer in honor of Jump Festa.

For fans of the series, you will want to know Given put out the new trailer amid Jump Festa 2024 madness. Not only did the anime release a poster highlighting its top characters, but we also got a promo for the series. It is there we can see all our fave musicians, and Given promises to explore their complicated relationships when it returns to the screen.

Currently, Given is slated to bring out the first half of its two-park sequel on January 27th. Studio Lerche is overseeing the anime as it has previously. At this time, we don't know when the final installment of this two-part anime will drop, but fans hope it will come in 2024. After all, there are few things more tenuous than a cliffhanger, and that goes doubly for dramatic series like Given.

If you are not familiar with Given, you definitely have time to catch up on the series. Created in 2013, Given is overseen by creator Natsuki Aizu, and it tells the story of a several young men in the music industry. From high school friends-to-lovers to unrequited college kids, this BL drama has it all. You can watch season one of Given as well as its first movie on Crunchyroll right now. So for those wanting more info on the cult hit, you can read the official synopsis of Given below:

"Somehow, the guitar that he used to love to play and the basketball games that he found so fun just lost their appeal... That was until Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly met Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka had started losing his passion for music in his everyday life, but then he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. The song resonates with his heart and the distance between them starts to change."

