Dragon Ball Crossover Imagines Goku as a Mighty Morphin' Red Ranger

Dragon Ball has been around for decades now, and for many fans, they were first met Goku back in the '90s. The advent of Dragon Ball Z brought the Saiyan center stage, and anime's move stateside pushed Goku into the limelight. For millions of fans, they have Goku ranked up with their idols from the '90s, and the hero is still thriving even after all these years. And now, a special crossover is bringing Goku in line with another legend from '90s television.

As you can see below, the piece comes from fan-artist Salva Makoto. The netizen has gained a following for their spot-on tributes to Dragon Ball as their work honors the franchise's retro aesthetic. Not long ago, the artist felt it was time to crossover Dragon Ball with another '90s powerhouse, and it has given us the first Super Saiyan Red Ranger.

The artwork suits up Goku as the leader of the Power Rangers, and honestly? The red get-up suits the hero. With a sword in hand, Goku looks ready to wipe the floor Rita or Frieza should they step out of line. And of course, he can always go Super Saiyan is a bigger threat makes themselves known.

This nostalgic crossover brings two of the biggest '90s franchises together, and even the most hesitant fan would agree the mash-up works. I mean, Dragon Ball actually pays homage to Power Rangers and its sentai roots once Gohan is grown. The hero adopts a superhero persona known as the Great Saiyaman, and Gohan's alias is directly inspired by the Power Rangers. Now, this fun mash-up gives Goku his own taste of morphin' magic, and fans are desperate to know whether Vegeta would like a spot on the squad.

